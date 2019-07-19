Zarif: Iran has no interest in Tehran-Washington summit just for tick

Iran is not interested in a high summit of Tehran and Washington just for the sake of a tick, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Bloomberg
The supreme leader does not leave the country, said Zarif, referring to Ayatollah Ali Seyed Khamenei, the head of state and commander-in-chief of her armed forces.
When asked whether he would accept such an invitation, Zarif said that it is not a question of an opportunity to take a joint photo, but a question of moving forward.
According to him, Iran did not leave the negotiating table as it was the US who suddenly decided to leave the negotiating table. But they can come back, he added.
The Iranian leadership is preparing for the second presidential term of Donald Trump.
The probability that he will remain at his post exceeds 50%, so we will have to deal with him for another six years, Zarif said.