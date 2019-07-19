Man sets himself on fire near Japanese Embassy in Seoul

A man set himself on fire near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, AP reported.
According to the police, a 78-year-old South Korean man ignited a fire inside his car parked in front of the Japanese Embassy building.
Police said Kim had survived and was taken to hospital, but was unconscious.
The motive of his actions is still unknown. Police reported that flammable materials were found in the car.
Self-immolation occurred amid a sharp deterioration in Seoul-Tokyo relations since Japan recently tightened control over the export of certain high-tech materials.