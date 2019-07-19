News
Armenia Parliament delegation visits US Congress
Armenia Parliament delegation visits US Congress
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Members of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues on Thursday welcomed the visiting National Assembly (NA) of Armenia delegation, led by NA speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, the Voice of America Armenian Service reported.

American Armenian Congresswoman Jackie Kanchelian Speier stressed that she looks forward to visiting Armenia again. The congresswoman visited Armenia in 2017, but she wants to personally see the country’s progress ever since last year’s velvet revolution.

Anthony Brindisi, another Congress member of Armenian origin, is newly involved in the processes of establishing friendship with Armenia, but he shows great interest towards his Armenian roots.

Frank Pallone, Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, noted that Armenian lawmakers’ visit to the US is crucial for the development of bilateral relations, so that they can make this cooperation strategic, as well as develop trade and economic relations between the two countries.

And Eliot Engel, Chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, highlighted to the visiting Armenian parliamentarians that the US appreciates the progress Armenia has achieved in democracy, but it is aware of the difficulties facing the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն
