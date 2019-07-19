US substantially ramps up security assistance to Azerbaijan, but not to Armenia

The Trump Administration has substantially ramped up US security assistance to Azerbaijan, amounting to more than $100 million in fiscal years (FY) 2018-19, Razminfo reported citing an analysis by Emil Sanamyan, an analyst at the Institute of Armenian Studies at the University of Southern California (USC).
Accordingly, in FY2018, Azerbaijan was provided with $59,667,000 US security assistance, and in FY2019, it is expected to receive $42,910,000, and thus, a total of $102,577,000.
On the other hand, Armenia was provided $4,172,000 US security assistance in FY2018, while $2.8 and $2.1 million are expected to be provided to the country in FY2019 and FY2020, respectively.
The growth of US security assistance provided to Azerbaijan in FYs2018-19 is sharp, as compared to what was provided to this country in previous years. In 2017, for example, Azerbaijan received solely $2 million in such assistance.
To note, however, even though the US security assistance provided to Armenia is incomparable with what is provided to Azerbaijan—in terms of monetary amount, the FY2018 assistance provided to Armenia was $2 million more than what was provided to the country in FY2017.