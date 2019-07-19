Iran says US shoots down their own drone

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi rejected the US’s assertion to destroy the Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, Mehr reported.
“We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else. I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own UAS by mistake!” Araghchi tweeted on Friday.
US President Donald Trump said US Navy had shot down an Iranian drone that threatened a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz. The US president added that Iran’s drone “was immediately destroyed,” and the Pentagon claimed the Iranian drone was within a “threatening range” of the US ship.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also responded to Trump's statements, saying: "We have no information about losing a drone today.”