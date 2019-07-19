Ijevan clash criminal case: 22 people detained, 11 others being sought

YEREVAN. – Investigative and procedural actions continue in the criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating into the disorder during the protest action in Ijevan town, the violence against police officers during that event, the circumstances behind this incident, and to identify the persons who were directly involved.

Along the lines of this event, the police detained 22 people, and three others voluntarily came to police station, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Thirteen people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the disorder and were questioned, a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as a pretrial measure for seven persons, and five others have a witness status within the scope of this criminal case.

Another eleven people are being sought.

Based on the evidence obtained, appropriate court decisions will be made.

Clashes occurred Wednesday evening in Ijevan town between demonstrators, who had closed off the Armenia-Georgia interstate motorway, and police.

The Ijevan resellers demand that the price of forest wood be reduced.