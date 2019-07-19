News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 19
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Ijevan clash criminal case: 22 people detained, 11 others being sought
Ijevan clash criminal case: 22 people detained, 11 others being sought
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Investigative and procedural actions continue in the criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating into the disorder during the protest action in Ijevan town, the violence against police officers during that event, the circumstances behind this incident, and to identify the persons who were directly involved.

Along the lines of this event, the police detained 22 people, and three others voluntarily came to police station, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Thirteen people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the disorder and were questioned, a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as a pretrial measure for seven persons, and five others have a witness status within the scope of this criminal case.

Another eleven people are being sought.

Based on the evidence obtained, appropriate court decisions will be made.

Clashes occurred Wednesday evening in Ijevan town between demonstrators, who had closed off the Armenia-Georgia interstate motorway, and police.

The Ijevan resellers demand that the price of forest wood be reduced.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Two passengers still in hospital after Moscow-Yerevan flight incident
Most of the passengers of this flight left for Yerevan on board another plane…
 Pakistani authorities arrest former PM
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi served as prime minister for almost a year replacing Nawaz Sharif in July 2017…
Relatives of detainees in Ijevan gather outside regional administration building
The relatives of the detainees after the clashes between the police and the protesters in Armenia’s Ijevan town…
 Armenia PM on Ijevan incident: Any attempt to impose unlawful conditions upon government will get harshest counteraction
Impermissible developments took place in Ijevan yesterday, Pashinyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting…
 PM on clashes in Armenia’s Ijevan: We will stop illegal cutting down of trees
“Those responsible for yesterday’s events, as well as organizers of illegal tree cutting, should be punished with the utmost severity…
 Turkish court sentences 9 for different periods under Hrant Dink murder case
The trial over the murder continues, and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos