Artsakh President receives delegation of Armenian Commission Regulating Public Services
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan on Friday received the delegation of the Commission Regulating Public Services of Armenia led by the head of the structure Garegin Baghramyan, Artsakh President's press service reported.

A range of issues related to enhancing and deepening cooperation between the two Armenian states in the field of regulating public services and the economic competition was on the agenda of the meeting.

Chairman of the Artsakh State Commission on Regulating Public Services and Economic Competition Michael Virabyan and other officials took part at the meeting.
