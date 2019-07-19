Armenia economy minister, WB representatives discuss agriculture projects

Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan received the mission led by Senior Agriculture Economist of the World Bank and head of the WB task force Bekzod Shamsiev.
As reported the Ministry of Economy, issues related to implementation of the Second Community Agriculture Resource Management and Competitiveness Project (CARMAC 2) and the Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation Capacity Building Project (APMECB PHRD) were discussed during the meeting.
The WB representatives stated that the main purpose of the mission is to track the agreements reached during the last mission in May of this year and the actions related to reconstruction arising from the changes in management of the two projects.
The parties emphasized that they need to gear efforts towards increase of the scale of outcomes to be recorded and more effective use of resources through the CARMAC.
Tigran Khachatryan touched upon the issue of cattle-raising, agriculture and productivity and stated that the joint actions must be aimed at increasing productivity.