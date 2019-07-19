Armenian MP: Nature protection in government's focus

The government needs to have a clear-cut stance on the proper exploitation and conservation of natural resources. This is what deputy of the My Step Alliance, member of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Governance, Agriculture and Nature Protection of the National Assembly of Armenia Mary Galstyan declared today during a discussion on the situation in Ijevan.
According to her, the Armenian government has a clear-cut stance on this issue. “Nature protection is in the government’s focus, and it is necessary to rule out the exploitation of natural resources for trade and for solving several social issues, but at the same time, it is necessary to offer certain alternatives to the people,” Galstyan said.
She also didn’t rule out the fact that reasonable, controllable and well-planned exploitation of natural resources can allow to ensure certain inflow of revenues for citizens and the whole country.