News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 19
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Explosion in Armenia’s Sisian, one dead
Explosion in Armenia’s Sisian, one dead
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died after an explosion Thursday, in Sisian town of Armenia, and the Investigative Committee has provided details on this incident.

Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, informed on Facebook that according to preliminary information, an unidentified person placed an explosive device on the door handle of the nearby corridor of the animal barn of a house in Sisian.

Sometime thereafter, the owner of the premises—a Sisian resident born in 1945—opened this door at about 5:40am to take the animals out, but died on the spot from the ensuing explosion.

The Investigative Committee has filed a criminal case into this incident.

Measures are taken to ascertain all the circumstances and to find the person who committed this crime.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey's Deputy Consul in Iraqi Kurdistan killed in Erbil
An anonymous person opened fire at...
 Armenian Embassy in Georgia lawyer visits citizen detained for transporting radioactive substance
This morning, the lawyer of the Embassy of the...
 Russia court hands down verdict for Armenian charged with murder
The Saint Petersburg Municipal Court…
 Man, 34, found dead at Armenia school yard
A knife was found near the victim, and a machine gun cartridge…
 32 people detained in Russian scuffle
There were a gathering of crime bosses in one of the restaurants of Russian Moscow region…
 Armenian citizen detained in Georgia for attempting to transfer radioactive substances to Russia
The citizen, who ran a cargo minibus, tried to transfer the “thorium…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos