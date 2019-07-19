Explosion in Armenia’s Sisian, one dead

One person has died after an explosion Thursday, in Sisian town of Armenia, and the Investigative Committee has provided details on this incident.

Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, informed on Facebook that according to preliminary information, an unidentified person placed an explosive device on the door handle of the nearby corridor of the animal barn of a house in Sisian.

Sometime thereafter, the owner of the premises—a Sisian resident born in 1945—opened this door at about 5:40am to take the animals out, but died on the spot from the ensuing explosion.

The Investigative Committee has filed a criminal case into this incident.

Measures are taken to ascertain all the circumstances and to find the person who committed this crime.