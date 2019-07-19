Armenia PM tracks food supply for soldiers at military unit in Armavir Province

Dear compatriots, we’re currently at N military unit of Armavir and are tracking the supply of food provided to soldiers through the public-private partnership and under a new procedure. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a live broadcast on his Facebook page.
According to the Prime Minister, the process has begun at this military unit.
“We have come to see how the process is unfolding and inform you,” Pashinyan said.
Pashinyan added that the new system is operating in the old building, but the project envisages full renovation.
Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan also visited the military unit with the Prime Minister and said the quality of food has been improved.
Nikol Pashinyan approached with his tray, selected the dishes that were offered and dined with the soldiers.
“I can state that there is a tremendous difference in terms of quality. I’m asking the soldiers if there is always quality food, and so far they’re telling me there is,” Pashinyan said.