Armenia PM: We should be both the most combat-ready, and intelligent army in region

Armenian army should be not only the most combat-ready but also the most intelligent army in the region, said Armenian Prime Minister on Friday at a meeting with cadets in the military unit of Armavir.

“Military service, military business is one of the most intellectual matters. I want to draw your attention to this,” he said.

“In some respects, the service life of a soldier is a study term as well. And one of the important priorities of the Government is to use this time as efficiently as possible so that a soldier would have a much higher intellectual level during demobilization than before,” said Pashinyan.

He urged the soldiers not to miss a reason for obtaining new knowledge.

“The Armenian army should be the most efficient in the region. Thus, the Armenian army should be the most intelligent in the region,” he said.