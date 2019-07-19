News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 19
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We should be both the most combat-ready, and intelligent army in region
Armenia PM: We should be both the most combat-ready, and intelligent army in region
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian army should be not only the most combat-ready but also the most intelligent army in the region, said Armenian Prime Minister on Friday at a meeting with cadets in the military unit of Armavir.

“Military service, military business is one of the most intellectual matters. I want to draw your attention to this,” he said.

“In some respects, the service life of a soldier is a study term as well. And one of the important priorities of the Government is to use this time as efficiently as possible so that a soldier would have a much higher intellectual level during demobilization than before,” said Pashinyan.

He urged the soldiers not to miss a reason for obtaining new knowledge.

“The Armenian army should be the most efficient in the region. Thus, the Armenian army should be the most intelligent in the region,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD Spokesperson on case of military serviceman with disease
On July 15, Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote that...
 Armenia Investigative Committee on killed soldier: Soldier shot himself
The incident took place at the Armavir military training center…
 Armenia MOD announcing contest
Those who wish to participate may...
 Armenia military personnel’s salaries to rise as of June 1
The government has ensured all the procedures, the PM stated…
 Armenia Defense Minister introduces bill on salaries of military servicemen
During today’s government session, Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan presented...
 Deceased 20-year-old soldier Ararat Khechumyan was only child of family
According to Mrs. Venera, the incident took place on the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos