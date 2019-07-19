Armenia President receives outgoing Argentina Ambassador

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia.
President Sarkissian expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the efforts he has made for the deepening and strengthening of the partnership between Armenia and Argentina.
Attaching importance to the ongoing enhancement of the relations between the two countries and full use of the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in different sectors, the interlocutors stated that the Armenian community of Argentina has always made and makes its contributions to this.
Ambassador Urriolabeitia mentioned that he is leaving Armenia with warm memories and will remain a good friend of the country.