Armenia Consul General in Odessa meets with Kherson Oblast administration head

Head of the administration of Kherson Oblast of Ukraine Yuri Gusev met with Consul General of Armenia in Odessa Gevorg Petrosyan, who is on a visit to Kherson Oblast on the sidelines of the Agroport South Kherson-2019 Conference, as reported AnalitikaUA.net, citing the state administration of Kherson Oblast.
During the meeting, Gusev mentioned that the relations between the two parties are very important and prospective.
The parties touched upon the activities of the Armenian community of Kherson Oblast, underscored the need for further strengthening of relations in the cultural, humanitarian and economic sectors and considered the opportunity for the implementation of joint projects.