Armenia President signs 6 laws adopted by parliament

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a number of laws, including the laws on making amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, on making amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Armenia, on making an amendment to the Law “On tariffs for compensating for damage caused to fauna and flora as a result of nature protection offences”, on making a supplement to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, on making an amendment and a supplement to the Law “On the structure and activities of the Government” and on making amendments to the Law “On state duty”.