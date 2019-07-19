Judge for case of second Armenia President arrives at Supreme Judicial Council

A while ago, Judge Davit Grigoryan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction arrived at the Supreme Judicial Council where there will be a meeting with members of the Supreme Judicial Council. Davit Grigoryan told journalists that he is still on leave, and when told that the Prosecutor General’s Office says he has falsified data, Davit Grigoryan asked journalists to respect the presumption of innocence and refused to answer any other questions.
Earlier, the Special Investigation Service had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that on July 16, a search was conducted in the office of Judge Davit Grigoryan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction within the scope of the criminal case being investigated by the Special Investigation Service. Grigoryan’s attorney Georgy Melikyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that documents and drives connected to the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan were seized during the search and, according to Melikyan, this has hinderd implementation of justice on the part of Grigoryan.
Davit Grigoryan is the judge for the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials.