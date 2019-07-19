NATO expert group in Armenia

From July 16 to 19, in accordance with the NATO Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia for the year 2019, NATO’s group of experts on distributed distance learning were in Armenia under the leadership of programs coordinator, Professor Piotr Gavlichek.

The NATO experts conducted a practical course on the creation and enhancement of a distance learning course for professors of the military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense at the administrative complex of the Ministry, presenting the methodology and current toolkit for the creation of distance learning courses.

The activities being carried out for the introduction of capacities for distributed distance learning at military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the future programs were discussed during the recap of the outcomes of the course.