Armenia second President's attorney on applying to ECHR and Venice Commission

They’re applying for the first time because this is a new tool in Armenia’s legal system. This is what Hovhannes Khudoyan, one of the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, told journalists today, touching upon the fact that the Constitutional Court has suspended the proceedings of the case of Robert Kocharyan and applied to the European Court of Human Rights and the Venice Commission for advisory opinions.
“If we accept the fact that this tool should be used for more important legal matters, I think there will be many people who will believe that this is exactly the case for which Armenia’s courts have to expect an advisory opinion at a high level,” the attorney said.
When asked if applying to the ECHR and the Venice Commission won’t delay the time limit for detention of Kocharyan, taking into consideration the fact that the two organizations won’t provide advisory opinions instantly, the attorney said the following: “As far as delay is concerned, the process does not serve as a ground for suspension of the case in the General Jurisdiction Court. As you know, upon the decision of Judge Danielyan, which we consider groundless, examination of the case is considered relaunched, and the case will be examined by the General Jurisdiction Court. The only thing delaying the process is Danielyan’s staff, which hasn’t provided the case materials to the General Jurisdiction Court.”