Armenia Supreme Judicial Council judge resigns 9 months after previous resignation

A while ago, judge of the Supreme Judicial Council Nakhshun Tavaratsyan resigned, as reported the Supreme Judicial Council.
Tavaratsyan declared that she will continue her career as a judge of the Court of Cassation.
In November 2018, Nakhshun Tavaratsyan was elected a member of the Supreme Judicial Council, yet refused to take oath and assume her powers. However, she changed her mind nine months later. During the July 11 General Assembly of Judges, Tavaratsyan took oath as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council and assumed her powers.