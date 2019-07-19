Armenia President receives French Arterai company's delegation

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today the delegation of the French Arterai company led by Jerome Garcia. The company specializes in providing services to transportation networks and railway operators and is one of the partners of the France-Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as reported the press service of the President of Armenia.
Jerome Garcia introduced President Sarkissian to the company’s upcoming transport projects in Armenia and stated that the company is already collaborating with the government within the scope of those projects.
The President stated that he welcomes initiatives aimed at enhancing the economic relations between France and Armenia and is willing to show as much support to the implementation of mutually beneficial projects as possible.