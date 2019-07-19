Armenia economy minister receives light industry representatives

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan met today with representatives of the country’s light industry, as reported the Ministry of Economy.
The parties discussed the possible changes in the procedures for public procurement that will promote the growth of local industry.
The meeting was also devoted to the customs-related, administrative and technical issues hindering the promotion of exports. The manufacturers presented the problems that they have with trading partners in terms of the procedures for exporting exportable products.
The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the existing legislative regulations and considered the need for new regulations that will give an impulse to the growth of light industry in Armenia.