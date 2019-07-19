Armenia Armed Forces General Staff declares alarm training

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia declared an alarm training in the early hours of July 19, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Receiving the signal, servicemen of the departments and separate divisions of the Armed Forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces showed up at the site of service in the prescribed manner and in appropriate attire. The aim of the alarm training was to check the degree of combat readiness of servicemen, knowledge about functional duties and professional knowledge and the ability to apply the knowledge, if necessary.