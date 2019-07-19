Armenia, Russia, Belarus Investigative Committees' heads sign cooperation plan

The joint advisory board of the Investigative Committees of Armenia, Russia and Belarus held today a session in the Russian Federation, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
The trilateral cooperation was launched in Saint Petersburg.
During the session, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan presented the actions aimed at raising the level of effectiveness of the Committee’s activities. “Over the past year, I have undertaken changes in the structure of the Investigative Committee that will eventually lead to optimization of efforts and a more effective fight against crime,” Hayk Grigoryan emphasized.
Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrikin particularly emphasized that the joint efforts of the three countries’ investigators is not only limited to completion the assignments from foreign counterparts within the scope of certain cases.
“Russia, Belarus and Armenia are developing joint actions for the fight against crime and the enhancement of science and education. As you know, we have exerted great efforts to strengthen inter-agency cooperation in different areas of activities,” Bastrikin said.
At the end of the session, the heads of the Investigative Committees of Armenia, Russia and Belarus signed a cooperation plan.