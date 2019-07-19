Armenian Deputy PM meets with Lebanese counterpart

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is in New York to attend the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, met Wednesday with Deputy Prime Minister of Lebanon Ghasan Hasbani, as reported the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.
Greeting his counterpart, Tigran Avinyan said the relations between Armenia and Lebanon are growing in an atmosphere of mutual confidence and friendship.
The interlocutors shared the view that there is potential for considerable growth of the trade turnover between Armenia and Lebanon and for mutually beneficial investments. Deputy Prime Minister Avinyan offered to establish the necessary grounds for enhancement of the Armenia-Lebanon economic partnership through the organizing of business forums, the intensification of the relations of business communities and the reciprocal visits of delegations. In this context, the parties attached importance to the conduct of the second session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and a business forum.
Touching upon the Armenian community of Lebanon, Deputy Prime Minister Hasbani said the community is actively involved in various sectors of public life and makes great contributions to the advancement that Lebanon has recorded. Avinyan stated that the Armenians of Lebanon serve as a major link between the two countries and expressed gratitude to the Lebanese government for ensuring the best conditions for the Armenians of Lebanon to preserve their national identity.