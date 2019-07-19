Armenia FM meets with Secretary General of Organization of American States

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to Washington, met today with Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Touching upon the Ministerial to Advance Freedom of Religion held in Washington, the parties attached importance to the exertion of combined efforts of the international community against restriction on freedom of religion and violence or discrimination based on religion and belief.
Minister Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s willingness to strengthen and deepen cooperation with the Organization of American States and its member states, underscoring, in this context, the role of the organization as a connecting link. The parties attached importance to the introduction of multilateral platforms of international organizations for the protection of human rights and democracy, the advancement of a development agenda and the strengthening of global and regional security.
They also touched upon several current global and regional issues and developments, attaching special importance to the peaceful ettlement of conflicts.