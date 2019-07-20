News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 20
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Karabakh President attends opening of Grove of Sculptures, “Sky of Artsakh” photo exhibition in Shushi
Karabakh President attends opening of Grove of Sculptures, “Sky of Artsakh” photo exhibition in Shushi
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Culture

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Friday attended the opening of the Grove of Sculptures as well as of the photo exhibition by Professor Grigori Gabrielyants, and entitled “The Sky of Artsakh,” which was held in Shushi town.

In his remarks, President Sahakyan noted the importance of holding such events, highlighted Gabrielyants’ contribution to the development of Artsakh’s cultural life, and expressed the hope that the patriotic activities of this prominent scientist will be continued, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Parliament to convene special sitting
Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Karabakh President signs 14 laws, including law on referendum
President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan signed today...
 Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council chief discuss cooperation
Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council also attended the talk…
 Powers of Artsakh Attorney General completed ahead of schedule
The powers of the Prosecutor General Artur Mosiyan were completed ahead of schedule…
Karabakh President visits residential district construction site in Stepanakert
The President was accompanied by...
 Karabakh President visits central stadium of Stepanakert
The head of state underscored the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos