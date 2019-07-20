Karabakh President attends opening of Grove of Sculptures, “Sky of Artsakh” photo exhibition in Shushi

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Friday attended the opening of the Grove of Sculptures as well as of the photo exhibition by Professor Grigori Gabrielyants, and entitled “The Sky of Artsakh,” which was held in Shushi town.

In his remarks, President Sahakyan noted the importance of holding such events, highlighted Gabrielyants’ contribution to the development of Artsakh’s cultural life, and expressed the hope that the patriotic activities of this prominent scientist will be continued, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.