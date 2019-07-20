Armenia PM: Tourists who arrived spent 120mn drams more in first 6 months as compared with previous year

The Shirak business forum is a good opportunity to speak about the conceptual approaches of the government’s economic policy, one year after the revolution. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday started this at the investment business projects’ forum, entitled “My Step for Shirak Province,” which is held in Gyumri, the administrative center of Armenia’s Shirak Province. He stressed that these are the conceptual provisions of the economic revolution.
“At this phase we have managed to take an important step; and it’s about the Tax Code reforms,” he said. “I consider it important that we formulated a new layer in the economy of the Republic of Armenia, [and] which we named microbusiness.”
In the PM’s words, the taxi drivers of Armenia have been exempted from all types of fees, and as a result, the government expects them to improve the quality of their service.
Pashinyan stressed that according to the Central Bank of Armenia estimates, tourists who arrived in Armenia so far this year have spent 120mn drams more in the country in the first six months, as compared with the previous year.
As per the premier, new opportunities have been created for compatriots who produce homemade wines and vodka.
In Nikol Pashinyan’s conviction, good opportunities have been created for Armenia’s restaurant business, too.