Man accused of killing peacocks threatened to death in India
Man accused of killing peacocks threatened to death in India
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A man accused of killing peacocks was attacked by a mob in India, NDTV reported.

The incident occurred in Lasudiya Atri village in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. The victim, identified as Hiralal Banchada, was left to die with severe injuries. The man was hospitalized but later died.

According to the source, 10 people are suspected of committing a crime, 9 of whom have already been arrested. It is noted that 4 dead peacocks were found in the possession of Banchada during the attack.

This shocking incident occurred just two days after the brutal beating of three men for stealing a goat.

The hunt for peacocks and their killing are prohibited in India at the legislative level. And those found guilty under this law can be jailed for up to seven years.
