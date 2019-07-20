Armenia Deputy PM meets UN secretary-general's special representative on disaster risk reduction

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan met in New York with Mami Mizutori, the UN secretary-general's special representative on disaster risk reduction, the PM wrote on his Facebook.
According to him, during the meeting, he expressed gratitude for the assistance provided for developing institutional skills as the effective cooperation with the disaster risk reduction office has been approved.
He also noted that Armenia is determined to implement the Sustainable Development Goals and intends to further increase the country's resilience in line with the priorities of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 and the Paris climate agreement.
The Armenian Deputy PM also noted the event, organized by the Armenian initiative in the UN central office, and dedicated to energy efficiency and sustainable development, became a kind of platform for the participating countries in terms of discussing the economic model, taking into account climate change, and joint steps.