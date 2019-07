Two people were injured Saturday as a result of a road accident in Armenia’s Armavir Province, shamshyan.com reported.

According to the source, Nissan driver crossed the dividing line on the 26th km of the Yerevan-Armavir highway and crashed Lexus on the oncoming line.

Lexus driver lost control and crashed into a large tree as a result of the collision. Two people have been hospitalized.

Materials are being prepared in this regard. Police are founding out the identity of the drivers and injured.