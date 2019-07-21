Armenian PM congratulates Belgian counterpart on national holiday

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Charles Michel on Belgian National Day, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Armenia.
“I cordially congratulate you and the friendly Belgian people on the occasion of Belgian National Day. Hinged on friendship, mutual respect and common values, the relations between Belgium and Armenia continue to grow and become stronger for the benefit of the welfare of our countries and nations.
I am certain that, through combined efforts, it will be possible to expand the existing friendly relations between our states in bilateral and multilateral formats. I wish you all the best and success, and to the friendly Belgian people — progress and welfare,” the Prime Minister’s message reads.