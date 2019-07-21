Armenia President congratulates King Philippe on Belgian National Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian conveyed today a congratulatory message to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of Belgian National Day, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.
President Sarkissian stated that Armenia attaches importance to the ongoing development of the friendly ties with Belgium and the sustainable partnership and is interested in deepening and expanding the constructive dialogue between Belgium and Armenia in bilateral and multilateral formats.
“The Armenian people received your private visit to Armenia in 2018 as another manifestation of the friendship between our peoples and countries. Know that our country is always waiting for you,” the congratulatory message of the President of Armenia reads.