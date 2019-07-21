News
Russia Ambassador meets with Armenia Tavush Province governor
Russia Ambassador meets with Armenia Tavush Province governor
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin met Friday with Governor of Tavush Province Hayk Chobanyan, as reported the press service of the Russian Embassy.

The press release states that the governor presented the potential of the province and the main directions for development.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of the province and the prospects for expansion of cooperation with Russia’s oblasts, as well as the opportunities for the implementation of joint programs and projects in the fields of agriculture, vocational education, culture and tourism.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
