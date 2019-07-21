News
Iran FM: US economic terrorism global threat
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif has declared that the US government’s economic terrorism is a global threat, as reported IRNA.

“I am in Caracas, Venezuela to attend the ministerial meeting of the No to Unification Movement, an event that implies a global response to unilateral operations,” he tweeted, adding that Iran doesn’t want to change the regimes of countries through Iran’s cooperation with the world, but, at the same time, it’s up to every nation to decide not to strengthen its positions.
