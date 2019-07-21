Armenia National Assembly hosts chess tournament

On July 20, International Chess Day, deputies of the National Assembly Mkhitar Hayrapetyan and Artak Manukyan held a chess tournament for over 100 children and teens from Armenia and the Diaspora, as reported the news service of the National Assembly of Armenia.
The chess tournament was called “Swallows of Chess” and was aimed at contributing to the development and dissemination of chess across the country.
The participants, their parents and average passers-by were very excited. Deputies Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Artak Manukyan, Babken Tunyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Hovik Aghazaryan, who are fans of chess, were also excited and put their strengths to the test during the tournament held in 7 stages.
In the evening, the participants were granted gifts and certificates by Chair of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Sport and Youth Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan.