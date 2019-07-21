Armenia Investigative Committee: 13 involved as accused-on-trial in case of disturbances in Ijevan

Thirteen people have been involved as accused-on-trial within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to the disturbances, violence against police officers and acts of hooliganism during the protests in Armenia’s Ijevan, as reported Head of the Media Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan.
“Remand has been selected as a preventive measure for ten persons, signature to not leave has been selected as a preventive measure for one person, and remand has been replaced with pledge as a preventive measure for two persons,” she stated.
Earlier, the Investigative Committee had reported that the General Department of Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia had received the criminal case instituted for exerting violence dangerous to the life or health of police officers and acts of hooliganism in the city of Ijevan and accepted the case for proceedings.