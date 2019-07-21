Criminal case instituted in relation to death of Armenian serviceman

On July 20 at around 18:15, compulsory fixed-term serviceman, Private Hamik Vardanyan was found with a lethal firearm injury that he had received in the forehead at the vantage ground of the military post under the maintenance of military unit N of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. In relation to the case, the eighth garrison investigation unit of the General Department of Military Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Armenia instituted a criminal case and is conducting a preliminary investigation under part 1 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.
Earlier, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan had reported that last evening, the body of Private Hamik Vardanyan (born in 2000) was found at a military post of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Armenia prescribes the following punishment for leading to suicide. Based on this:
1. Leading a person to suicide or attempt of suicide with indirect intention or carelessness through periodic threat, cruel treatment or personal dignity on a regular basis shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of at least three years.