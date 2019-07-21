Former Armenia Communication Minister dies at 79

On July 17, former Minister of Communication of the Republic of Armenia Robert Avoyan died at the age of 79.
After graduating from the Gorelovka Russian secondary school in 1954, he continued his studies at the Communication Institute of Odessa and graduated in 1965, after which he started pursuing his career. He worked as an engineer and then at the radio station in the Armenian city of Kamo. From 1974 to 1979, he was the deputy head of Radio Communication and Television of Armenia. Throughout his career, he showed his professionalism and was appointed Deputy Minister of Communication of Armenia, a position he held until 1988. From November 1988 to late 1991, he was the Minister of Communication of Armenia (21 November 1988-5 December 1991). He has also been a consultant for the Association of the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Avoyan has made great contributions to the enhancement of the communication sector in Armenia. Armenia was the first state in the former USSR that received the opportunity to enter the AT&T international communication system through Avoyan’s efforts.