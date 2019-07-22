Egypt’s president renews state of emergency

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extended the state of emergency in the country for three months, Xinhua reported.
"The armed forces and the police to take the necessary measures to face the perils of terrorism and its finance, maintain security nationwide, protect public and private properties and preserve the lives of citizens," the second article of the decree stated.
On July 11, the Egyptian parliament approved al-Sisi’s proposal to extend the state of emergency throughout the country for three months. This is the tenth consecutive extension of the emergency regime in Egypt, proposed by the President.
Exceptional measures were introduced in Egypt in April 2017 after terrorist attacks in churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria, where during the celebration of Palm Sunday 45 people were killed and over 120 injured. ISIS claimed the responsibility for the attack.
After that, al-Sisi announced a decision to impose a state of emergency for three months with the possibility of extension. Since then, the state of emergency with the approval of the government and parliament is extended every three months.