Saudi Arabia urges international community to restrain Iran

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir has urged the international community to restrain Iran and called it unacceptable to detain the British tanker Stena Impero, AAWSAT reported.
“Any violation of international marine navigation is a violation of international law,” he said in a tweet adding that Tehran is aware that its actions and behavior, including the interception of civilian vessels and seizure of the British tanker in the Arabian Gulf, violate international law.
Jubeir held separate talks in Riyadh with American Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, John Abizaid, and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kozlov.