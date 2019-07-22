PM: Generation change takes place in Armenia’s Armed Forces

YEREVAN. – Today, there is a scene in front of our eyes that symbolizes the generation change that takes place in the Republic of Armenia, in the Armed Forces of Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday stated this at the Ministry of Defense, during his remarks at the graduation ceremony for this year’s graduates of the military education institutions of Armenia.

“People who are at the roots of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] liberation struggle are standing at this square today,” he noted, in particular. “Military education institutions’ graduates, who are receiving an officer’s rank for the first time in their lives, [also] today are standing at this square.

“I would like to specifically welcome the involvement of women among your ranks, [and] which has its place already for many years in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia. This is an important indicator of the transformation of our society because women in Armenia have a huge potential. Women are the majority of our population, and we are obligated to create all the opportunities so that they will be able to productively and dignifiedly serve the Republic of Armenia, in the Armed Forces, public service, economy, and everywhere.”