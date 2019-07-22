News
Monday
July 22
Israeli military arrests 19 Palestinians in West Bank
Israeli military arrests 19 Palestinians in West Bank
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The Israeli military arrested 19 wanted Palestinians during raids in various parts of the West Bank, TASS reported referring to the press service of the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the statement, the Israel Defense Forces soldiers, with the support of the police and border police, arrested 19 Palestinians wanted for suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities, participation in mass terror, riots and violent actions against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The arrested were transferred for interrogation to the Israeli General Security Service, the press service added.
