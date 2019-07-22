News
Monday
July 22
News
EU diplomat to Armenia media: Fight against hate speech
EU diplomat to Armenia media: Fight against hate speech
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Protect your freedom, and fight against hate speech. Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia—and whose diplomatic mission in the country is concluding, told this to the Armenian mass media representatives at a press conference on Monday.

The Ambassador thanked the Armenian journalists for their years of cooperation, and noted that he greatly enjoyed this cooperation.

Also, the outgoing EU envoy to Armenia thanked them for their professional attitude, told them to protect their freedom, to identify and disclose disinformation, to make a clear distinction between facts and opinions, and to fight against hate speech.

Świtalski added that the media in Armenia have a very clear and crucial mission in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
