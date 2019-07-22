Switalski: No government guaranteed of mistakes

Armenia has provided an unprecedented level for the development of democracy, EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters on Monday.
According to him, what happened in Armenia last year was very important because positive things have been registered. One of them is progress in gaining confidence in the elections.
He noted that Armenia has provided an unprecedented level for the development of democracy, particularly after the recent elections, but it is necessary to take the next step.
As for the fight against corruption, the EU Ambassador noted that Armenia has demonstrated the political will to fight corruption, and without it is impossible to make progress.
The next important achievement of Armenia is the elimination of impunity, he said adding that now it is time to build a fair, just and straightforward judicial system.
Any government in the world is not guaranteed of mistakes, but the most important thing is that these mistakes should be recognized and fixed, he said.