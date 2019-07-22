EU ambassador to Armenia: Visa liberalization efforts need to continue

YEREVAN. – The Armenian side cooperates with Georgian partners to study the Georgian track-record. Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, said about this at a press conference on Monday, and speaking about EU visa liberalization.
The EU envoy noted that the respective Georgian track-record can be used by Armenia, but it is imperative to be patient and to continue making efforts in this regard.
Świtalski added that if Armenian citizens do not violate the travel timeframes to Schengen Area countries, if they return to Armenia on time, do not seek asylum, and do not attempt to take advantage of free medical care, everything will be normal, and the process of EU visa liberalization will continue in the right direction.