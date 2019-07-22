Turkish FM warns of response to US sanctions

Turkey can respond to US sanctions because of the purchase of S-400s, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu.
The US previously announced a decision to exclude Turkey from F-35 fighters program after the start of deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense systems to the country,
Ankara’s participation in the program will be terminated by the end of March 2020.
“If the United States portrays an adversarial attitude towards us, we will take retaliatory measures, as we’ve told them. This is not a threat or a bluff,” Reuters reported quoting the FM.
“We are not a country that will bow down to those who show animosity towards Turkey,” the FM said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber.