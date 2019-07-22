Ardshinbank announces changes to supervisory board

Ardshinbank announces two new members into it’s Supervisory Board – Vache V. Gabrielyan and Dmitry Y. Ladikov-Roev.

Dr. Gabrielyan for the last two decades has held a number of senior executive positions in public sector of Armenia, such as as the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Minister of Finance, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia, as well as the member of the Board of the Central Bank.

Currently, Dr. Gabrielyan serves as the Dean of Business and Economics College, American University of Armenia.

He received his undergraduate degree in economics from Yerevan State University (YSU) and his graduate and doctoral degrees in public administration from Rutgers University (New Jersey, USA). Dr. Vache Gabrielyan is the author of a number of academic papers published in Armenia and abroad.

Dmitry Yuryevich Ladikov-Roev has a broad and long-standing professional experience in the financial sector. Throughout the years, Mr. Ladikov-Roev held senior management positions in various financial institutions in the Russian Federation, such as Escobank, Moscow Bank for Reconstruction and Development, National Standard Bank, and Investbank.

Currently, Mr. Ladikov-Roev serves as the Managing Director for Assets and Liabilities at the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Mr. Ladikov-Roev graduated from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technologies, received his Master’s Degree from the Financial Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation, and then studied MBA at Kingston University in London (United Kingdom) with a degree in Business and Law.