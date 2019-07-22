Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 8,534 square meters in Syria

YEREVAN. – Sappers from the team of Armenian specialists, who are carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria, have demined 8,534 square meters of area during their technical survey and cleaning activities, from June 8 to July 22.
Also during the same period, the physicians of this Armenian humanitarian team have provided therapeutic assistance to 122 people, 326 patients have undergone radiological examination, 25 people have made use of anesthesiology services, the gynecologist has examined 64 patients, and the pediatrician has checked up and appointed appropriate treatment for 60 children.
This humanitarian mission continues.