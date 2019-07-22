Khamenei: Iran does not stand on ceremony with any country in the world

Iran does not hesitate in supporting Palestine, said Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.
His remarks came at a meeting with a high-ranking Hamas delegation in Tehran, Tasnim reported.
According to him, the Palestinian question is “the first and foremost issue of the Muslim world.
“Victory will not be achieved without resistance and struggle and, based on a definite divine promise, we believe that the issue of Palestine will surely end in favor of the Palestinian people and the Islamic world. The Islamic Republic of Iran does not stand on ceremony with any country in the world when it comes to Palestine. We have always expressed our views on Palestine clearly and transparently. Even in the international arena, our friendly countries, with whom we have differences of opinion in this regard, know that the Islamic Republic is completely serious on the Palestinian issue. One of the major causes of hostility toward the Islamic Republic of Iran is the issue of Palestine but these hostilities and pressures will not make Iran retreat from its stance on the issue because support for Palestine is a religious issue. If the Islamic world had stood firm unitedly with regard to the issue of Palestine, it would have better conditions now,” the leader said.