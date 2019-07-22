Armenia President visits Haghartsin Monastery

At the end of his working visit to Tavush Province, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited today Haghartsin Monastery, as reported the press service of the President of Armenia.
Escorted by leader of the Tavush Diocese, Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the President toured he 10th century monastic complex, lit a candle and listened to a psalm performed by clergymen.
In the yard of the monastic complex, Armen Sarkissian talked to visitors and tourists and members of the Arevik Social-Educational Center of the Tavush Diocese.
The President told journalists that his father was his first mentor and companion who helped him get to know about his country and people at a young age and was an architect. Armen Sarkissian said the first time he visited the monastery was when he was four or five years old and added that the monastery is also a symbol of statehood for him.
When asked what his message to youth is, President Sarkissian said his message is very clear, and that is even though Yerevan is Armenia’s capital, Armenia is bigger than Yerevan, and every corner is beautiful, charming, valuable and significant.
Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan welcomed the visit of President Sarkissian to the province and monastery and stated that every visit, especially the visits of high-ranking officials are extremely inspiring since Tavush Province has a special role and significance in Armenia.